BP BREAKING| The National Debt will now balloon to $8.2 Billion up from $7.612 that was projected as the Minnis Government came to Parliament today to borrow another $638 million.

This, therefore, confirms Minnis has borrowed some $4.1 BILLION since coming to power in 2017 with nothing to show for what he spent all this money on.

In short, the National Debt has increased by almost 100% in three years under Minnis.