NASSAU| Ricardo Cartwright who attacked and burned his wife is now in police custody.

Police are pleased to report that suspect Ricardo Cartwright age 43 years, who was wanted in connection with a grievous harm investigation is in police custody.

Cartwright turned himself in to investigators at the Central Detective Unit on Monday, 27th January, 2020, and is assisting with the investigation.

Cartwright is expected to be formally charged before a magistrate court on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020. The victim has been released from hospital.

We report yinner decide!