What can we learn about Kobe’s tragic death?

When asked about his relationship with his parents Kobe responded: “Our relationship is shit!”

I would say: “Things don’t just happen.”

In the good book, Exodus 20:12 to be exact, it gives a command with a promise: …”Honour thy father and thy mother, so that you may live long in the land the LORD your God is giving you.”

Kobe Bryant Reveals Why His Relationship With His Parents Is Awful And Why He Hasn’t Spoken To Them In Three YEARS

Was Kobe speaking to his parents?

During Kobe’s final NBA game in LA, noticeably absent were Kobe’s mother and father. During Kobe’s emotional speech, he did not mention or thank either Pam or Joe Bryant. The former NBA star thanked his wife, whom he called “an inspiration,” and the Hall of Famers who came before him. “I want to say, thank you so much for tonight,” Kobe said.

In 2016, Kobe Bryant was freshly retired, but he was still taking shots, this time aimed at his parents, former NBA forward Joe “Jellybean” Bryant and his wife Pam, who were both absent from their son’s final NBA game ever.

In a long form piece written by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Kobe candidly discusses how his once close relationship with his parents soured after Kobe felt his parents were never satisfied with what he provided for them. He hasn’t spoken to them in over three years.

“Our relationship is shit,” he says. “I say [to them], ‘I’m going to buy you a very nice home’, and the response is ‘That’s not good enough’?” he says. “Then you’re selling my shit?”

Kobe is of course talking about the ugly incident back in 2013 when Joe and Pam went behind Kobe’s back and attempted to auction off six of their son’s memorabilia items – including two of high school uniforms and two rings for the 2000 Lakers championship team.