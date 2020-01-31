Bahamasair confirms what BP warned the nation about since Thursday – Bahamasair jets could not land in the US!!!

RE: MECHANICAL DELAYS IMPACTS SERVICE

ISSUED: FRIDAY JANUARY 31, 2020

Bahamasair wishes to advise the traveling public that mechanical delays with three of its aircraft today, has resulted in extraordinary delays. Despite these challenges, we will be operating all flights.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

We wish to advise the public that our technical team is aggressively working to correct these issues with the aim of returning to normal service tomorrow.

We thank you for your continued patronage, as we strive to be your airline of choice connecting the Islands of The Bahamas to the world.

Mr Tracy Cooper

Managing Director

Bahamasair