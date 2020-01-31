Shenique Miller sacked at ZNS for speaking the truth!

Host of The Conversation Shenique Miller

Here goes another Brave Girl as Shenique Miller gets terminated from ZNS for telling the truth…

ZNS TERMINATES MY CONTRACT!

Today was the last day of The Conversation with Shenique Miller being aired on the ZNS Network. On Monday afternoon I was called into a meeting and given a four day notice. Thank all of you for following me to that network and the thousands more who joined in and made The Conversation with Shenique Miller a national and international success.

Now, I look forward to walking through greater doors.