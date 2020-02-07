Bandits invaded the home of the former GG while he was home! Where was his security detail assigned to all former PMs and GGs?

Sir Arthur Foulkes

BP BREAKING| So we know Sir Arthur Foulkes, his wife, and their maid were all home when thieves invaded and robbed the former Governor-General’s property last evening, taking valuable items like electronic devices and cash.

Can you imagine robbers invading the home of The Queen’s Representative and the security detail for the former GG is nowhere to be found? And the incident goes unreported by the police?

Well, what in da hell is dis Minnis dem running around here!?

We report yinner decide!

West Bay Street should be on lock by now!