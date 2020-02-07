Four Chinese nationals on a recent trip to the Bahamas via The Anthem of the Seas under observation for the coronavirus…

Bahamian Health Officials are not telling all!

Some passengers aboard the Anthem of the Seas, which docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, after a trip to the Bahamas, are being screened for the coronavirus.

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz/Business Insider

Bayonne USA| Some passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday were hospitalized and tested for the coronavirus, officials said.

The Anthem of the Seas had departed from Bayonne on January 27 on a cruise to the Bahamas before returning to New Jersey. That ship just left the Bahamas!

“Personnel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded a cruise ship docked in Bayonne this morning and screened 27 passengers who recently traveled from mainland China,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Of them, four were taken to University Hospital in Newark, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said. One of them developed a fever on the trip, but it went away with some Tylenol, Davis said, adding that the three others were being closely monitored.

University Hospital declined to comment, instead directing requests for information to the New Jersey Department of Public Health, which sent Murphy’s statement.

Bahamas Press put the question to officials in the Bahamas from the beginning of the outbreak: How many of the Asians working in the Bahamas visited China over the holidays when the virus was first discovered?

And we now ask how many of the Asian workers on the cruise ship may have been exposed while home over Christmas holidays?

Meanwhile, a Royal Caribbean cruise expected tomorrow at the Port of NASSAU has been delayed and won’t leave its New Jersey port until Saturday night!

This outbreak could now deliver serious damage to destinations around the world as global travel appears to continue the spread of the virus!

We report yinner decide!