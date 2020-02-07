Produce Exchange at Potter’s Cay Dock to Temporarily Relocate

Foreign Nationals selling under PI Bride every Saturday and pays no fees at Agriculture! WHAT IS THIS?

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Produce Exchange will relocate temporarily to a suitable location at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s (BAIC) Headquarters on Soldier Road Industrial Park while its site at Potter’s Cay Dock undergoes renovation.

The new temporary site will be operational effective Monday, February 10, 2020.

During a press conference at the Corporation on Friday, February 7, Chairman of BAIC, Bishop Gregory Collie explained that plans are being made for the Produce Exchange to undergo major renovations to restore the facility to an acceptable standard to accommodate staff members and the general public.

There was damage to the roof and other areas of the building caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Since that time, the building has been infested with mold causing concerns for the health, safety and welfare of the employees and general public and the safety of farm produce.

