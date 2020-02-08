DCP Paul Rolle shall be appointed Commissioner of Police by the end of March!

A new Deputy Commissioner of Police and Team is set to be elevated…COP Ferguson Demits Office on February 23rd!

The new faces of the Top Brass of the Royal Bahamas Police Force: Chaswell Hanna, Paul Rolle and Ismella David- Delancy

NASSAU| A major shakeup is coming to the Royal Bahamas Police Force next month as a major handover ceremony is being organized for the new Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle.

BP got exclusive information coming out of a meeting with the Prime Minister today. This confirmed the new Commissioner of Police and the Executive Team set to surround DCP Rolle.

BP can exclusively tell you that on the top of the list to come into Rolle’s inner circle is current Commandant and Superintendent at the Police College: Chaswell Hanna. Hanna is Marvin Dames’ pick to succeed Rolle. Hanna could parachute into the post as Deputy Commissioner Of Police leapfrogging the entire team in succession. This ga be interesting.

We can also confirm the Rolle’s new Team will be supported by Chief Superintendent Ismella David-Delancy who, you should note, has more than two years vacation time but was never relieved of her duties as some of the others members of the top brass like Ken Strachan or Clayton Fernander.

Other Chief Superintendents set to be considered to surround Team Rolle will be Chief Supts. Craig Stubbs, who the heads traffic division, Mario Johnson – SIB Chief, Solomon Cash – CDU, Walter Evans – Firebranch, Delarice Ferguson – Computer Centre and Data, and Brian Rolle – CDU/Grand Bahama. All of the persons listed are expected to rise into the room of the High Command and, of all the persons listed, one is expected to become Deputy Commissioner of Police to support TEAM ROLLE!

COP Anthony Ferguson now on leave.

Only Bahamas Press could tell you that current Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson will leave office on Feb 23rd and by March 31st Paul Rolle shall be transferred the instruments of power as the Commissioner of Police.

Now we ain’t ga row with no one. Bahamas Press was in the room when the details of these new appointments were being discussed. PM Minnis has a dark horse to succeed Mr. Rolle and Marvin Dames has his horse too.

All we ga say is this: We ga see how this horse and pony show ga end soon.

We report yinner decide!