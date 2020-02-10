POPULAR MC was beaten and stabbed following another near-deadly home invasion last night…

NASSAU| One of The Bahamas’ best M.C Ever Demetrius a.k.a “The Karaoke King” has had a home invasion last night.

The perpetrators robbed and stabbed the M.C multiple times about the body before fleeing the scene.

The barbarians, who were on foot also took one of the victim’s vehicles and money before escaping.

Let’s pray for him and keep him in our prayers. And If You See Something -Say Something people!

Report what is happening in your neighbourhood to BP. Send pictures, videos, audios, and texts.

We must protect each other against the bandits. Crime is not down! That also a lie!

We report yinner decide!