St. Matthew’s Anglican Church announces plans for SMAC-O-MANIA 2020 – This SATURDAY FeB 15th!﻿

Fair Starts at noon – UNTIL at the Soccer Stadium East Bay Street [New PI Bridge] – Funds to aid Church’s Social Outreach ministries

St. Matthew’s Fair Committee

Nassau, The Bahamas – St. Matthew’s Anglican Church has announced plans for SMAC-O-MANIA 2020, a Fete, Fair and Steak-Out to be held on Saturday, February 15 at the Beach Soccer Stadium, East Bay Street.

In a press release, Patricia Francis, Co-Chairperson of the Fair Committee said the Fair and Steak Out are among the Social Outreach ministry’s largest and most important fundraising projects which are primarily used to support life changing programmes.

“St. Matthew’s continues to be a beacon of hope in the community through our ministry in the Pond,” said Ms. Francis. “Our Day Care Centre offers supervised day care for seniors in a safe environment five days per week. Hot meal lunches are also provided for those in need in the surrounding area through our Soup Kitchen.

”We are appealing to the public to support SMAC-O-MANIA and help us raise funds for our Day Care Center and Soup Kitchen,” said Ms. Francis.

SMAC-O-MANIA Raffle Prize this Saturday, Feb. 15th..

The fair features a raffle, fete for teens, 20 stalls offering a variety of games, food, drinks, cakes, pastries and much more.

Ms. Francis invited the public to purchase a ticket for a chance to win one of 20 prizes including a 2009 Nissan Note, cash, gift certificates and more.

“Come and experience the great lineup of entertainment including performances by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band, renowned Bahamian artists, choirs, liturgical dancers, marching bands and a Junkanoo group.

“Along with our juicy steaks and chicken we will have on sale a variety of souses beginning from 7 am, roasted corn, home-made ice cream, fish and pancakes, crab ‘n’ dough, steamed mutton, crab ‘n’ rice, all things conch and more.

“And, for the first time teenagers will be able to have fun at a Glow-In-The-Dark Fete for from 7 pm until 11 pm,” she added.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Parish Office, at SMAC-O-MANIA or at various outlets throughout the island.

The Fair begins at 12 noon with the official opening at 3 pm. Steak and chicken will be on sale until 4 pm. For more information, please call St. Matthew’s Parish office at 323-8220.