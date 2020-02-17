Justice Charles has handed down her ruling on 30 wrongfully dismissed Gaming Board employees…

Gaming Board Employees have won their case against the Government!

Justice Indra Charles

NASSAU| A ruling by Justice Indra Charles is now in and some 41 Gaming Board workers axed back in 2017 have won!

Justice Charles ruled that the termination of Gaming Board employees was wrongful and ordered they all be reinstated and compensated damages.

This is great news for THE PEOPLE! Meanwhile, PM Minnis left town early this morning for a CARICOM meeting in Barbados.

According to a writ filed by Mr Wayne Munroe’s chambers on December 22, 2017, the Gaming Board, its “servants and/or agents” dismissed the 30 plaintiffs from the agency, via termination letters dated November 1, 2017, to December 13, 2017, purportedly on the grounds of redundancy.

However, the plaintiffs contend that in doing so, the Gaming Board “failed and/or refused to comply with the procedures required by Section 26A of the Employment Act, 2001, as well as Articles 25, 36 and 40 of the collective bargaining agreement between the Gaming Board and the Bahamas Public Services Union, dated January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2015.

As a result, the plaintiffs are seeking damages for wrongful dismissal, exemplary damages, interest, costs and other relief the court deems just.

The plaintiffs in the action are Kayla Ward, Jean Minus, Marva Heastie, Hope Miller, Dwaynel Archer, Barbara Adderley, Antonique Brown, Donald Nougez, Jennifer Russell, Genese Musgrove, Meresha Walkes, Patricia Johnson, Lakera Cash, Jacqueline Duncombe, Lataj Henfield, Nickie McPhee, Warren Neymour, Teneille Mackey, Carolee Munnings, Inga Brown, Chantique Brown, Tanzinia Carey, Lisa Pratt, Kirmica Stuart, Sherry Roberts, Julia Thompson, John McDonald, Doddridge Missick, Mitchell Ferguson and Herbert Duncombe.#

Now we gata pay these people for being home for two AND A HALF YEARS AND PAID DAMAGES!!!! #minnisgatstogo

We report yinner decide!