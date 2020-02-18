POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE

file photo

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Monday, 17th February, 2020 which has left an adult male dead. BP is learning the victim is Kevin Storr.

According to reports, shortly before 8:00pm, a man was standing in front of a home on Toote Shop Corner off East Street, when a Honda vehicle pulled next to him.

An armed man came from the vehicle and shot the victim before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, the injured man was pronounced dead on scene.

We report yinner decide!