PM Minnis Personally Thanks High School Students of Barbados for Dorian Relief Assistance

Prime Minister Minnis and CARICOM Chairman Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados — Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today personally thanked high school students of Barbados for providing assistance to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

He said: “Today I attended the official opening of the Thirty-First Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

At the meeting, I was able to personally thank the high school students of Barbados for raising money to help with Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts.”