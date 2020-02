Jamal Russell 40-year-old and his 19-year-old lover now charged for the murder.

FREEPORT| A 19-year-old male appearing before Magistrate Rengan Johnson on the charge of murder.

The suspect is accused of killing his gay lover 40-year-old Jamal Russell of Lewis Yard.

Police found the victim stuffed in a bin at his residence on February 14th Valentine’s Day…

We report yinner decide!