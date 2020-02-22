BP responds to Speaker Halson Moultrie as Parliament debates the borrowing of some $638 Million!

Mr. Speaker – as Big Bird from Sesame Street once told Mitt Romney – we want you to know that this POST is brought to you by the letters “F” and “U”!

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis [Left] and Speaker Hon. Halson D. Moultrie

NASSAU| So Speaker Halson Moultrie suggested that Parliament should pass laws to censure commentary on social media. He suggested persons cussing online should be jailed!

Mind you, this is the same Speaker who, a few days ago, confirmed that he has placed restrictions on live broadcasting and photography in the Parliament. We at BP always believed knuckleheads and buffoons should never be elected to Parliament.

