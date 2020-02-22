Two Immigration Officers crashed this morning following a birthday night out …. Juan Ritchie died on the scene…

Immigration Officer Juan Ritchie dies in traffic fatality this morning….

Nassau| Juan Ritchie (K-9), an employee of the Bahamas Immigration Department, died earlier this morning in a traffic accident.

His friend and driver in the accident, Kyhiesha Treco, is presently getting medical attention at PMH. She is suffering from several broken bones.

Shortly before 4:00 am, as Treco was driving a white Daihatsu Mira travelling east on East Bay Street – west of the Paradise Island Bridge – she lost control of the vehicle and collided into a tree. The couple Treco and Ritchie was retiring for the evening as the fatality victim had just celebrated his birthday.

EMS was called to the scene and Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Back in March last year Ritchie, you should remember, underwent surgery after a bloody attack as he partied on Arawak Cay. Ritchie suffered serious upper body stab wounds as he was ganged. He was rushed to hospital and survived. He was off-duty at the time of that incident.

Today we pray for his soul and for his family. Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord….Amen.

We report yinner decide.