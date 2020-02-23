A Pitbull named “Recession” trained to bark at the FNM.

Police on New Providence are reporting how they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a ferocious dog attack, which left and adult female injured, Friday.

According to reports shortly after 3:00pm a female was walking to her vehicle Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens, when she was attacked and bitten about the body by three pitbull dogs.

The injured female was transported to hospital via ambulance, where she is listed in stable but serious condition.

The owner of the dogs, an adult male, was taken into custody and is assisting the police with the investigations.

Animal Control visited the scene, and took the dogs into their care.

We report yinner decide!