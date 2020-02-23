Restaurant robbed and a woman fleeing the scene of an accident caught on camera in a busy section of New Providence….

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another robbery in the capital on Friday at the Day Out Island Restaurant on Shirley Street.

Bandits broke into the business, climbing inside and helping themselves to flat screen tv sets before making good their escape.

Meanwhile, a woman driving at a high rate of speed on East Street on Friday crashed into a truck and fled the scene of the accident.

A blue Nissan Marsh was being driven by the woman. Upon impact with the truck the woman jumped out of the car, grabbed her son out of the back seat and fled on foot, vanishing into the community. The car was unregistered and without any decals and it is unclear if the vehicle was stolen.

We report yinner decide.