The Centre for Disease Control – CDC – warns the world to prepare for Coronavirus pandemic

NASSAU| A global pandemic appears to be unavoidable at this time with respect to the Coronavirus according to the Centre for Disease Control.

With regards to the Novel Corona Virus COVID19 the CDC has recommended that you prepare like you would for a hurricane with the exception that you should stock up for two weeks.

We at BP believe citizens should also purchase some masks and stock up in sanitizers, disinfectant and household cleaners

The CDC has issued a Level -3 warning to US citizens travelling to South Korea. In their report posted on the agency website the key points were expressed…

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.

There is a widespread, ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.





Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease.

Here the notice: CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea. There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.

A novel coronavirus is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness (COVID-19) in South Korea. Illness with this virus has ranged from mild to severe. Signs and symptoms of infection include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Sore throat also has been reported in some patients. Some patients also have reported diarrhea without other symptoms. This new coronavirus has caused severe disease and death in patients who developed pneumonia. Risk factors for severe illness are not yet clear, although older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times is reporting that in Japan all schools have shutdown.

Sweden reported five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening as the epidemic spread across Europe.

Facebook said it had cancelled its annual developers conference in San José over coronavirus fears.

The number of Italians that have died from coronavirus has increased to 17, according to Italian authorities, up from an official count of 12 at the start of Thursday. The total number of diagnosed cases by Thursday afternoon was 650, up from 400 at the start of the day.