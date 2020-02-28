Missing women found dead in a shallow grave on Long Island…

The bodies of 34-year-old Melissa Hui and her mother, 62-year-old Jane Harding discovered by police – Police have now opened a double homicide investigation on Long Island… Homicide #14 and #15

LONG ISLAND| Police have located a partially decomposed bodies of the female buried in a shallow grave near a beach on the north side of Salt Pond, Long Island, police confirmed today.

The area has been located as Bamboo Bay.

The community was in search of two missing women from the area – 34-year-old Melissa Hui and her mother, 62-year-old Jane Harding.

Hui’s employers became concerned early Wednesday morning when she didn’t show up for work at Long Island Petroleum, a gas station just a few hundred feet from their home.

