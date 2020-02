Double Homicide on Long Island #14 and #15

Detectives recovering the bodies on Long Island in that double homicide.

BP BREAKING| Police now have two relatives of the two Long Island women – 34-year-old Melissa Hui and her mother, 62-year-old Jane Harding – in custody tonight in the double homicide incident.

We are learning both victim’s throats were cut after which they were buried in a shallow grave on a remote beach in the Salt Pond community.

This is a developing story this morning.

