Woman shot multiple times outside a night club on Market Street…

file photo

Nassau| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Saturday, 29th February, 2020 which has left an adult female detained in hospital. 2

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, a woman was standing on the outside of a night club on Market Street and Palm Tree Avenue, when she was approached by a male who shot her multiple times to the body before running away.

She was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

We report yinner decide!