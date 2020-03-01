Paradise Island Rolex robbery suspect escapes police custody…

NASSAU| Police are looking for 28-year-old Tomal Bowe who escaped from the Carmichael Road Police Station today.

Bowe was arrested on Thursday for questioning about the February 15 smash and grab robbery and the Rolex Boutique at Atlantis in addition to other matters.

Bowe was already booked and was to appear before a magistrate this Monday morning. This slip up could only mean someone inside the Carmichael Road Police Station assisted him in his escape.

Anyone who knows where Bowe is should call police at 502-9991/2.

