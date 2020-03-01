Three women murdered in the Bahamas last week alone… homicide #16 recorded Sunday morning and was another woman…

file photo.

NASSAU| A third woman has become a homicide victim in just four days in the Bahamas the latest victim being that woman who was gunned down on Market Street outside a club.

The shooting incident unfolded around 1:00 am as a woman was standing on the outside of a night club on Market Street and Palm Tree Avenue, when she was approached by a male who shot her multiple times to the body before running away. She was transported to a hospital and was at the time listed in critical condition. The victim died of her injuries on Sunday morning.

Police have not reported any update to the press even though they have completed their updates at the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released up to press time.

Earlier this week two Long Island women went missing from their home. Their bodies were later discovered Saturday morning in a shallow grave in the Salt Pond community. The homicide victims were 34-year-old Melissa Hui and her mother, 62-year-old Jane Harding. Two relatives of the pair are being held for questioning in connection to their murder.

Three women murdered in four days and yet no one finds this alarming. Crime Down – yea – on Market Street.

