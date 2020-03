Michael Murphy is missing.

BP BREAKING| This man, Michael Murphy, 66-years-old has gone missing in Florida since Saturday.

Murphy was having a medical evaluation done when he was last seen at his hotel in Florida. His rental car is missing and his belongings remain untouched in his hotel room.

A missing person report has been filed with Florida police and his vehicle was last spotted traveling north near Boca Raton.

Anyone seeing this report should contact authorities immediately.

