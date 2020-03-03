Former Cabinet Minister and Ambassador Elma Campbell Chase to be charged today at noon….

Will PM Minnis and Carl Bethel hire a QC from London in this matter?
BP BREAKING| Police have now confirmed that ar 12 noon today the Anti Corruption/Financial Crimes Branch Unit will place before the courts the following suspects on a number of fraudulent and money laundering charges.
These charges are in reference to a complaint made by the Ministry of Tourism where more than $1.2 million is alleged to have been taken from the cookie jar.
Tourism officials more than five weeks ago was addressed on the matter by US agents.
The suspects consists of a male Che Toussaint Chase and his mother Former Cabinet Minister Elma Campbell Chase, and Liah Davis a marketing manager.
Additionally, a male Haitian national will be placed before the courts on a number of fraudulent charges as its relates to a fake marriage.
The court is expected to be busy today. A bail application has been prepared already in the Supreme Court for Elma.
