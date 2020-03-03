Former Cabinet Minister and Ambassador Elma Campbell Chase to be charged today at noon….

Will PM Minnis and Carl Bethel hire a QC from London in this matter?

Three to be charged at noon today in the Ministry of Tourism Fraud investigation. Former Cabinet Minister Elma Campbell Chase, her son and attorney Che Chase and his girlfriend Liah Davis will all face magistrate court today.

BP BREAKING| Police have now confirmed that ar 12 noon today the Anti Corruption/Financial Crimes Branch Unit will place before the courts the following suspects on a number of fraudulent and money laundering charges.

These charges are in reference to a complaint made by the Ministry of Tourism where more than $1.2 million is alleged to have been taken from the cookie jar.

Tourism officials more than five weeks ago was addressed on the matter by US agents.

The suspects consists of a male Che Toussaint Chase and his mother Former Cabinet Minister Elma Campbell Chase, and Liah Davis a marketing manager.

Additionally, a male Haitian national will be placed before the courts on a number of fraudulent charges as its relates to a fake marriage.

The court is expected to be busy today. A bail application has been prepared already in the Supreme Court for Elma.

Will the Bahamas government now hire a British Q.C. to represent the crown in this case?

We report yinner decide!