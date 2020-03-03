Man on bail for murder and released for jail shot dead by police this afternoon…

4th man shot dead by police for the year – some 30 suspects were shot dead by police in 2019…..

27-year-old Steve Voltaire

Nassau| Bahamas Press has now identified that suspect shot and killed by police this afternoon on Beatrice Drive and Seabreeze Drive. He is 27-year-old Steve Voltaire. The suspect was spotted by police in the area with an illegal firearm, failed to comply with officers and shot dead. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Readers should recall how back in 2018 Voltaire was accused of the Steve Voltaire, then 25, of Gardenwell Corner, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with non-capital murder in the February 15 death of Matthew Mortimer that year.

BP can confirm the victim was just released from prison and was being monitored.

