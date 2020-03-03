Police fatally shot a suspect and failed to alert the press…

BP BREAKING | A homicide at the junction of Beatrice Ave. and Seabreeze Drive where one man shot dead by police and that male victim now on the ground awaiting the undertakers.

Residents tell BP some 10 shots were fired before the scene unfolded. The victim laid motionless in the street as his motorbike was down alongside him.

The victim was according to the police was traveling with a firearm and failed to comply with officers. That firearm has since been recovered!

Some 12 senior police officers are on the scene as we write. NO MEDIA HAS BEEN INVITED TO THE SCENE! Crime is down….and it is are on the ground at BEATRICE AVE….