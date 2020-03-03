Rev. Dr. Everette Brown Senior Pastor of New Bethlehem Baptist Church on Independence Drive passes…

Rev. Dr. Everette Brown

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the Senior Pastor of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church on Independence Drive Rev. Dr. Everette Brown passed away Monday morning after suffering a massive heart attack.

Pastor Brown also served as the 3rd Vice President of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention and Moderator of the Bahamas Baptist Association.

BP expresses our deepest condolences to his family particularly his wife Rev Sheila Brown and his extended Baptist family.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen.