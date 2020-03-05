John’s Department store closed down all its branches following the death of one of its employees on Thursday…

Vanessa aka Kitty, 36-years-old

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that following the death of an employee Thursday the owners and operators of John’s Department Store shutdown all of its branches.

Vanessa aka Kitty, 36-years-old who was assigned at the Palmdale Branch of The John’s Department Store died following a heart condition. The news was sudden and shocking to staff and management.

“She was one of our finest and most dedicated employees who went beyond the call of duty to serve our customers. We will miss her and today our prayers are with her family,” a colleague told BP.

The store in an online notice wrote, “Please be advised that all JOHN’S locations will not be opening today, Thursday, March 5th. It is with great sadness we take this time to process and mourn the loss of a beloved member of the JOHN’S family. We apologize for any inconvenience, and pray that you all cherish this day that God has blessed you with as we take this day to remember and give thanks for the time we had with our much-loved member of staff.”

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O LORD! Amen….