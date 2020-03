NASSAU| BP at this very moment a shoot out between police and two suspects taking place on the grounds of C.H.Reeves High School.

The suspects, who shot at police on Balfour Avenue before speeding away, were chased into the Montel Heights area where they then entered the school grounds and continue to shoot at officers who return fire.

One suspect was apprehended while the other escaped on foot into nearby bushes. #crimedown!

