COVID 19 patients transported off the vessel BRAEMAR and is now in a local health facility!

The government said no one will disembark! LIES!

BP BREAKING| Five COVID 19 patients are off the vessel BRAEMAR and are being transported to hospital.

BP is all suited down like an astronaut tonight viewing the scenes live. Well, What is THIS? Minnis dem lied again! Which hospital will the victims be taken to tonight?

Great reporting by the NASSAU GUARDIAN which first alerted Bahamians that the vessel was on the way.

We can confirm the vessel has arrived and the five positive COVID 19 victims have been disembarked and loaded into ambulances.

We report yinner decide!