A fifth man for the year – a 75-year-old on bail – shot dead by police Friday morning…

A 75-year-old signing his bail shot dead by police behind the Fox Hill Station. WHAT IS DIS?

A second man is shot dead outside the Fox Hill Police Station and this time the victim is a 75-year-old on bail.

Shortly before 7:00am, Friday 13th, March, 2020, an adult male on bail from the court, presented himself to the Fox Hill Police Station to sign in. While being assisted, the male pulled a firearm from his waist and pointed it at officers forcing them to retreat.



The suspect pursued the officers and opened fire on them resulting in the officers returning fire, fatally wounding him.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they examined the man and pronounced him dead. Police have recovered two (2) firearms a 9mm pistol, and .45 caliber pistol from the scene.

Her Majestys Coroner visited the scene and will continue investigations into this matter.

Someone must question what really when down? Where are the promised and paid for bodycams to be worn by police in this instance?

This is the 5th person to be shot dead by police for the year!

