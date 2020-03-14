Another woman shot dead Friday – victim was the sole witness in a murder investigation….Homicide #19

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE

file photo

NASSAU| Killers have shot dead another woman on Friday morning and the victim was the sole witness in the Edward Charles murder in Dignity #3 last Sunday.

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Friday 13th March 2020 which left an adult female dead.

According to reports, shortly before 12:00 am, two females were outside a residence Carmichael Road east of Lazaretto Road, when they were approached by three males one armed with a firearm who opened fire on them, injuring one of the females. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the woman; however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now you should remember the 17th homicide which occurred nearby the same location early Sunday morning past. Edward Charles a 27-year-old was also shot dead by killers in the same area who shot him multiple times.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

