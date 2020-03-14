Homicide #18 unfolding at the Fish Fry on Eight Mile Rock Friday morning…

POLICE IN GRAND BAHAMA ARE INVESTIGATING THIS ISLANDS LATEST HOMICIDE THAT OCCURRED IN EIGHT MILE ROCK

file photo

EIGHT MILE ROCK, GB| Reports are that on Friday 13th March 2020, shortly before 1:00am, police were called to the Sunset Village area, at the local Fish Fry on Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock, where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

Officer responded and investigation revealed that there was an altercation between a group of males, that resulted in one of the male discharging a firearm and wounding a male and female.

The male victim who received gunshot wounds about the body was transported to the Accident and Emergency Section at the Rand Memorial Hospital, by private vehicle. He was seen and treated by doctor but later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim received nonlife-threatening injuries to the leg.

Police are following significant leads into this matter, investigation continues.

We report yinner decide!