Man shot in shooting between rival gangs East Bay Street in the area of Montague Beach

Lives scenes from that shooting this morning on East Bay Street.

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for a shooting incident, which occurred Saturday 14th, March 2020, leaving an adult male hospitalized.

According to reports shortly before 5:00 am, a blue Nissan Note occupied by two males was traveling east on East Bay Street in the area of Montague Beach, when the occupants of a burgundy Nissan Cube opened fire on them, resulting in the passenger being shot. The injured male was transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

We report yinner decide!