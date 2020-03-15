Supplies for the Braemar off the shores in Freeport has its supplies and medications on the dock since yesterday Captain Jozo Glavic confirmed….

Bahamas confirms its first local case of COVID 19 [Coronavirus] in the Nassau Capital!

Braemar

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines can confirm that our ship Braemar remains at anchor in The Bahamas – where supplies are being shipped across from Freeport.

Our guests and crew have been waiting in the same location since yesterday morning – 25 miles south west of Freeport – for the go ahead from Bahamian port authorities to begin moving the supplies.

Earlier today Captain Jozo Glavic updated the guests on board.

He said: “All our supplies and medications are at the pier in Freeport. They have been there since yesterday. We are still waiting for clearance for delivery. We will not go anywhere until we have the medical staff on board and these supplies arrive.

“I can tell you that our situation continues to be looked at as a matter of the utmost urgency between the UK government and our head office. Until then, please continue to bear with me and my crew.”

A dedicated Braemar Relative Support Team has been set up at Fred. Olsen’s UK Head Office to give a direct point of contact for those who have relatives on board. Relatives can reach this team by calling +44 (0) 1473 292350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm.