Bahamas Government failed to assist MS Braemar which sat off Freeport with ailing COVID19 passengers!

British Airways Flies First Boeing 777 Havana Flight For 20 Years

Braemar

byTom Boon

British Airways is currently flying three Boeing 777s to Havana. The flights are the first to be operated to Cuba by the British flag carrier’s 777s in 20 years. The aircraft have been dispatched to rescue British citizens stranded on the Fred Olsen Braemar cruise ship in the Caribbean.

The last time British Airways operated a Boeing 777 to Havana was some 20 years ago from Gatwick. However, in these desperate times, we are seeing some unique flights being operated around the world. Let’s take a look at the story.

It hasn’t been the best week for the Braemar cruise ship by all accounts. According to The Points Guy, the Fred Olsen cruise ship attempted to dock in Barbados on Thursday at the end of a scheduled voyage. However, due to a coronavirus outbreak onboard the vessel, it was turned away. As the ship is registered in the Bahamas, it made its way to Freetown, however, was unable to dock here either.

The ship is predominately carrying British citizens and, as such, the UK government became involved in rescuing those onboard. The boat is currently en route to Mariel in Cuba (near Havana) according to MarineTraffic. Here those onboard will finally be able to disembark.

Thankfully, those on board will soon be able to return to the United Kingdom. Three British Airways Boeing 777s are currently en route to Havana to rescue these passengers. These flights are:

BA9111, being flown by G-STBA, a Boeing 777-300ER. It departed from London Heathrow at 10:31. At the time of writing, it was due to arrive in Havana at 16:19.

BA9158, being operated by G-STBG, a Boeing 777-300ER. This aircraft is due to arrive in Havana at 16:46.

BA9159, being operated by G-YMMT, a Boeing 777-200ER. It is due to arrive in Havana at 18:06.

The exact return flight times are still being confirmed. However, Fred Olsen has confirmed that anybody with flu-like symptoms will be placed on an entirely separate flight.

British Airways declined to comment on the incident. However, in a statement a Foreign and Commonwealth spokesperson said: