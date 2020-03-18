Church says they will stop services – Where is your FAITH!? Do we have faith in man or GOD?!

The power of darkness has now taken control over the church!

Bishop Laish Boyd and PM Hubert Minnis

“Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, our clergy have met earlier today: it has been decided that Sunday services have been suspended until the 4th April, at which time the situation will be revisited and adjustments made as need be.

This is a critical time in “the Church” we are called to be prayerful, and watchful as we wait. Above all and in all things we pray that God’s Will be done.”

We advise parishes to hold home services.

Editorial Note: Well, it looks like the poor ga get my tithes….