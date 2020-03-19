ACP Ashton Greenslade returns to the force and takes over Family Island Division…

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Police Force has welcomed back to the fold Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade.

Last year, way back in March 2019, some eight Assistant Commissioners of Police were sent home on leave.

The decision to place all of the senior police officers on leave was part of the transformation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force as the government sought to bring the system in line with “where it ought to be”, according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames. But today, while some of the men who returned were sent to other government agencies, Greenslade has returned back to uniform.

Greenslade, we can report, will be posted to head up the RBPF Family Island Division.

We at BP take note of this transition and wonder how is it others were blocked from resuming their positions in the hierarchy of law enforcement.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Paul Rolle will assume the top post as Commissioner of Police at the end of the month as the Force bids COP Anthony Ferguson – who is on leave – farewell.

We report yinner decide!