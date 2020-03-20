Homicide #20 in Stapledon Gardens early this morning….

file photo

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #20 which occurred last evening just after PM Hubert Minnis addressed the nation on a state-of-emergency.

We can report a man was gunned down just outside his home in Stapledon Gardens.

Three men were gathered on Albatross Road shortly after 3am when a silver vehicle pulled up.

Police said a man exited the vehicle and opened fire on one of the men.

The gunman reportedly got back into the vehicle and sped away.

Well police made no official report of the incident to our network and well after the 9pm curfew tonight even BP street teams will be off the road.

We report yinner decide!