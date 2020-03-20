Hotel property workers on Bimini ordered off the property due to COVID-19 developments worldwide…

Bimini World Resorts



BP BREAKING| THIS JUST IN| All workers at Resorts World Bimini have been given notice to leave the property immediately as operations come to an end due to COVID-19.

Staff living on property via letter were directed to vacate all dorms and leave the property not later than Sunday, March 22nd.

Staff will not be permitted to access the property following that date as this urgent decision is a “mandatory” closure.

Dining and Commissary on the property will also close at this time. Staff who need to leave for New Providence or Grand Bahama are being asked to leave immediately!

