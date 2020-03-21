Another 960 die in Italy in the last 24 hours – Bahamians must get off the streets and stay indoors!

NASSAU| Some 960 Italians died in Italy in the past 24 hours suffering from Covid19.

Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, where it is believed in-country transmission of the virus is happening, there remains crowded food stores and jammed gas stations. Stay home! Self Isolate! Do not go on the streets if it is not necessary and urgent!

On Saturday Potter’s Cay Dock stalls are open with crowds of people. At Montagu, Roker dem are still gathering around the domino table and fish markets in the capital are crowded. People, this is an invisible virus. Stay home and lockdown indoors.

You have been warned by Bahamas Press!

We report yinner decide!