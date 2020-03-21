Baha Mar announced today its decision close its doors March 25th!

COVID 19 shocks are about to affect the Bahamas for the next decade!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning this afternoon Baha Mar is the latest mega property to announce its temporary closure due to the global pandemic COVID19.

Baha Mar president Graeme Davis announced today the mega hotel will temporarily suspend operations on Wednesday, sending all nonessential staff home until further notice.

In his letter to associates, Davis wrote: “In the almost three years since Baha Mar opened its doors, we’ve experienced remarkable success thanks to our incomparable staff, innovative partners, and our incredible guests.

“That success has been shared with The Bahamas as a whole.”

He continued: “Now The Bahamas and the world are faced with another period of uncertainty. As the global community grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety, and wellbeing of our staff, partners, guests and the Bahamian citizens, are our top priority, and as such, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations until further notice beginning March 25 at 3 pm.

Full-time staff will receive the equivalent of 40 percent of their base pay as of March 26, for up to 90 days.”

This all must be the prophecy of Dr. Myles Munroe who foretold that the Bahamas could go back 40 years in the 2017 general elections!

Just last evening BP reported the abrupt closure of Resorts World Bimini where employees at that resort were told to leave their dorms by this Sunday. And last week Atlantis announced the closure of its casino operations.

Bay Street is empty, the bar is closed, the church is closed and we are all left home to reflect.

These are praying times and, while the churches are closed, we at BP encourage all believers to stand in prayer in their homes this weekend. If there was ever a time the Country, the People, The GOVERNMENT and all of us needed the Lord Jesus Christ, it’s now!

Pray Bahamas! GOD WILL SEE US THROUGH!