SOL KERZER passes at 84…

Sir Sol Kerzner 1935 – 2020

BP BREAKING NOW| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Sir Sol Kerzner, who you should recall was the original developer of the Atlantis property first called Sun Intenational, then Kerzner International. He passed away today.

The hotel giant was born on 23 August 1935 in South African where he grew up and became a professional accountant and business magnate.

He founded both of South Africa’s largest hotel groups, the Southern Sun Hotel Group and Sun International. He was also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kerzner International.

Following the 1992 general election, Kerzer delivered his brand to the Bahamas transforming Paradise Island into the region’s largest tourism waterpark and casino attraction. We ga miss him.

Prime Minister the MOST Hon. Hubert Minnis wrote: “For nearly half a century he was a pioneer in the resort industry globally and helped to redevelop and transform tourism in The Bahamas. He left an indelible and lasting imprint on The Bahamas, which he loved and which he considered a second home.

“In the Queen’s 2010 Birthday Honours list he was honoured with an honorary knighthood, “with the award of the insignia Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (KCMG).” The Prime Minister said.

“No history of the modern and independent Bahamas would be complete without reference to the positive and pervasive impact that Sol Kerzner had on the social and economic development of The Bahamas.”

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis described Sir Sol as a towering figure in the industry.

“He was a visionary, a business icon and a towering figure in the tourism and travel industry, not only in The Bahamas but internationally. He is widely credited with transforming the Bahamian tourism product, strengthening the country’s brand as a premier tourism destination while contributing significantly to the growth and development of the local economy.

“The industry has lost a giant and his passing brings to an end a significant era in Bahamian tourism,” Davis said.

To his family, we pray for his soul and ask the God of Mercy to grant them peace in this time.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord. AMEN.