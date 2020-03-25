Atlantis shuts down for the first time until May 15th…

Atlantis Paradise Island closes from Wednesday, March 25, 2020 through Friday, May 15, 2020 – COVID19 will be worst than World War II for the Bahamas!

To Our Valued Guests,



Like all of us, Atlantis has faced good times and trying times throughout its history. The COVID-19 crisis that we face today is, without a doubt, one of the more challenging periods any of us has ever encountered.



We’ve successfully led through and weathered 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008. We watched as dolphins and sea lions who were lost for several days following Hurricane Katrina were rescued and then anxiously awaited their safe arrival here at Atlantis. And, just recently we waited in sadness to hear how our Family Islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama endured the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. In troubling times such as these, we can take to heart that we have been tested before – and each time we have prevailed and come together as a community to help support in the recovery for many.



We are navigating this current situation minute-by-minute, day-by-day, adjusting as we learn more. One thing remains constant: nothing matters more than the health, safety and well-being of our team members, guests and communities. For those of us who find purpose and passion in bringing people together, we must confront the reality that togetherness may be a threat to the health and safety of our community and loved ones at this time.



With this in mind, we have made the decision to temporarily close Atlantis Paradise Island from Wednesday March 25, 2020 through Friday, May 15, 2020, at which time we will assess whether or not it is safe to re-open. Please continue to visit our website or stay connected to us on social media for the latest updates.



We understand that this will be a hard time for everyone in our Atlantis family, but we believe it is unequivocally the necessary and responsible action to keep everyone safe. As Aristotle once said, “Even calamities have a soul and can teach us a wise life.”



During this stressful time, we want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming reservation. Our dedicated team of reservation agents will be reaching out to you personally to assist you with refunds, credit vouchers or rescheduling your planned vacation. This way you can spend less time reaching us and more time with your loved ones.



We will use this temporary closure period to further the resort enhancements so we can continue to exceed your expectations and welcome you back to the Atlantis you know and love.



In 1998 the Lost City of Atlantis magically soared from the sea on an island called Paradise. I assure you Atlantis will ascend again.



With certainty,



Audrey Oswell

President & Managing Director