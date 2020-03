Workers, many now unemployed, outside food stores attempting to buy food due to COVID 19 pandemic.

NASSAU| As part of a national response to the COVID-19 threat, business places like food stores control the number of persons allowed inside at one time.

The stores must now stipulate the distance between those waiting outside to enter.

During this 24-hour curfew period, supermarket patrons are shown as they wait their turn to be allowed in… (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)