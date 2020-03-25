Cambridge examinations canceled for May/June 2020

STATEMENT: CAMBRIDGE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE INTERNATIONAL GENERAL CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY EDUCATION March 25th, 2020

Ministry of Education Youth Sports and Culture Headquarters on University Drive.

THE PUBLIC IS HEREBY ADVISED THAT On Tuesday 24 March, 2020 the

Cambridge Assessment International Education issued a statement, that, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to cancel the May/June 2020 sitting of the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Examinations in countries around the world.

The Ministry of Education advises ALL students, PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND stakeholders and parents/guardians, that this decision by the Cambridge Group does NOT affect the sitting of the 2020 Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations.

The Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in The Bahamas and will advise the general public of the new dates for ALL 2020 national examinations. It is NOT our intention to disadvantage any student.

The safety of our population and the educational opportunities for ALL students are of paramount importance to the Ministry of Education.