Frank Smith has won his case as the Privy Council rejects the case filed by the AG

Smith must now sue the pants off all involved!

Frank Smith his wife and family outside the Supreme Court.

Nassau| The Privy Council has rejected the appeal submitted by the Bahamas Government in the matter involving former Chairman of the PHA Frank Smith.

With the news breaking out of The Court at Windsor Castle, the Privy Council wrote: “…and having considered written submissions from the parties, we have agreed to report to Your Majesty as our opinion that permission to appeal should be REFUSED because there is no risk that a serious miscarriage of justice has occurred in this case.

“HER MAJESTY was pleased by and with the advice of Her Privy Council to approve the report and to order that those charged with administering the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and all others whom it may concern are to ensure that it is punctually observed and obeyed.”

Oh, Hallelujah! And now the Bahamas Government must compensate Mr. SMITH and his powerful legal team and, hopefully, BP costs!

Back in February 2019 Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt acquitted and discharged Mr Smith of all 15 criminal charges after finding fault with numerous “inconsistencies” and “discrepancies” in the Crown’s case, which she further said was “undermined” by its own witnesses.

She also condemned two sitting Cabinet Ministers, namely National Security Minister Marvin Dames and Health Minister Duane Sands (The Master of Disaster), for their roĺes with the witness. Boy, yinner think we forget!

BP warned Bahamians how Carl Bethel should have never been appointed Attorney General. He failed to protect the government with his advice to proceed with these politically driven persecution cases. Now look at this. Boy, I tell ya!

We report yinner decide!